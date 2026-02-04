Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is continuing despite a months-long ceasefire, adding that Türkiye is working with Egypt on initiatives to make peace in Gaza possible and will continue these efforts.

Speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Erdogan said on Wednesday that Egypt is Türkiye's largest trade partner in Africa and that both countries aim to increase bilateral trade volume from $8-9 billion to $15 billion, citing strong investment potential in energy and transportation.

Erdogan said Türkiye wants to enhance cooperation with Egypt in maritime trade and transportation, freedom of navigation and maritime security, adding that improving bilateral ties are also reflected in rising tourist numbers, which he hopes will double in the coming period.

On regional issues, Erdogan said Türkiye and Egypt share the objective of preserving Libya's unity and territorial integrity to establish lasting stability, and that Ankara first wants a ceasefire in Sudan, followed by sustainable peace.

He said resolving issues with Iran, including the nuclear file, through diplomatic means is the most appropriate method, warning that external intervention would pose a risk to the entire region.