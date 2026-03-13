Turkish defence firm Baykar and Italy’s leading aerospace and defence company Leonardo will produce their first medium-sized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), expected to be unveiled in April.

The Turkish-Italian defence partnership has intensified efforts to produce European-made drones.

Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani told Anadolu that the joint venture between Leonardo and Baykar is proceeding according to previously established roadmaps.

Cingolani, speaking on the sidelines of the firm’s investor keynote on Thursday, said the two companies will produce medium-sized drones with a payload capacity of several hundred kilograms at the Ronchi dei Legionari facility in April, while the company prepares production at other sites.

He noted that the drones will be certified in Italy to meet demand from what he described as a “massive market awaiting European-made drones.”