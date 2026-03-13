TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Baykar, Italy's Leonardo aim to produce European-made drones
Turkish-Italian defence partnership expands with domestic medium-sized drone production in Italian plants, says Leonardo's CEO.
Türkiye's Baykar, Italy's Leonardo aim to produce European-made drones
A Baykar Bayraktar TB3 drone at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2025 / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Turkish defence firm Baykar and Italy’s leading aerospace and defence company Leonardo will produce their first medium-sized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), expected to be unveiled in April.

The Turkish-Italian defence partnership has intensified efforts to produce European-made drones.

Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani told Anadolu that the joint venture between Leonardo and Baykar is proceeding according to previously established roadmaps.

Cingolani, speaking on the sidelines of the firm’s investor keynote on Thursday, said the two companies will produce medium-sized drones with a payload capacity of several hundred kilograms at the Ronchi dei Legionari facility in April, while the company prepares production at other sites.

He noted that the drones will be certified in Italy to meet demand from what he described as a “massive market awaiting European-made drones.”

RECOMMENDED

Cingolani stated that Leonardo and Baykar are working in synergy to fill Europe's domestic drone production gap as a “highly complementary collaboration.”

Baykar is building the aerial platform, while Leonardo is developing the intelligence systems and sector-specific technologies for the medium-sized UAVs.

He noted that the jointly produced UAVs could play a role in the “Michelangelo Dome,” announced in November 2025. The air defence system is expected to conduct its first test in Ukraine by the end of the year.

He added that the Leonardo–Baykar drones could be integrated into the air defence shield.

RelatedTRT World - Italian Leonardo, Turkish Baykar hope to lead in drone systems in joint venture
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI