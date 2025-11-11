The United Nations warned Tuesday that millions of refugees and displaced people face a gruelling winter, with far less humanitarian aid available this year as the coldest months arrive in the northern hemisphere.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has seen its funding from governments slashed and is trying to raise at least $35 million in public donations to help Syrian, Afghan and Ukrainian refugees through the winter.

"Families will have to endure freezing temperatures without things many of us take for granted: a proper roof, insulation, heating, blankets, warm clothes or medicine," UNHCR's external relations chief Dominique Hyde said in a statement.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States, traditionally the world's top donor, has slashed foreign aid.

Washington previously accounted for more than 40 percent of the UNHCR's budget, and other major donor countries have also been tightening their belts, leaving the agency's finances looking bleak.

"Humanitarian budgets are stretched to breaking point and the winter support that we offer will be much less this year," said Hyde.

"We need more funding to help make many lives slightly more tolerable."

UNCHR said it was critical that private donors now step in to help save lives.

"UNHCR plans to raise at least $35 million to help repair homes that have been bombed, insulate houses, provide warmth and blankets to children and the elderly, and money to buy medicines and hot food," it said.

Millions on the move

Returning refugees will also be affected, the agency warned.