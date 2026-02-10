An anarchist group has claimed responsibility for three attempted acts of sabotage targeting railway lines in Italy on February 7, the same day the first competitions of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics were held, Italian media reported.

A message published on a blog identified as “Sottobosko.noblogs,” under the headline “Fire to the Olympics,” said three railway lines were sabotaged and blocked until the afternoon on the morning of February 7, a day after the Games’ opening ceremony.

According to the post, the group carried out the actions in protest against what it described as growing repression by the right-wing coalition government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The message accused authorities of tightening security laws and restricting demonstrations, saying this had pushed the group toward more confrontational forms of protest.

The statement also called for the expansion of “armament and conflict” across multiple fronts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said authorities would identify and prosecute those responsible.

“We will do everything to shut down the hideouts of these criminals, to hunt down and track these delinquents wherever they are hiding, to put them in prison and to counter those who defend them,” Salvini wrote in a post on the US social media company X.