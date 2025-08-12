North Korea has denounced Israel’s plan to annex and fully occupy besieged Gaza, state media reported.

"A ‘decision’ of the Israeli Cabinet on the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip of Palestine is a clear act of violating international law," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.

Pyongyang’s remarks came after Israel’s War Cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phased plan to reoccupy Gaza in its entirety.

The spokesperson said the move "plainly shows Israel's gangster-like intention to seize the internationally recognised territory of Palestine," stressing that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian land.

North Korea "bitterly denounces and rejects Israel's criminal act of seizing territory, which aggravates the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and wantonly violates peace and stability in the Middle East region," the official said.

"We strongly demand that Israel immediately stop the illegal armed attack on Palestinians and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson added.

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed over 61,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.