Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev is “counting on America” to help open a path toward a just peace as the US and Russian presidents prepare for a meeting in Alaska.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on Friday that the talks should lead to “a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion” between the leaders, stressing that “the necessary steps must be taken by Russia.”

He also added that Ukraine is reinforcing positions in the Pokrovsk sector and other key areas in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, claiming that Russian forces are seeking more favourable political positions ahead of the meeting.

He said that the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are “operating very effectively” in the Dobropillia area, with additional reinforcements approved for multiple fronts.

Zelenskyy also highlighted discussions on developing a contract-based army and securing funding for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces for 2025–2026, saying the military will remain ready “under any circumstances” to protect statehood.

Russia has not yet responded to the remarks.