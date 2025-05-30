TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Future strategy roadmap for Islamic institutions discussed in Istanbul, focusing on innovation, risk management, cooperation, bringing together executives, more from Islamic banks.
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
High level officials, experts and private sector representatives are gathering at the event. / User Upload
May 30, 2025

The 2nd edition of the Global Islamic Economy Summit of AlBaraka has begun in Istanbul to focus on empowering Islamic financial and non-financial institutions to help achieve their goals of sustainable growth and leave an effect on the global economy via new strategies.

The two-day summit, which starts on Friday, was organised in collaboration with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

High level officials, experts and private sector representatives are gathering at the event.

The summit is focused on increasing operational efficiency, encouraging innovation, strengthening risk management, promoting financial participation and supporting cooperation among industry stakeholders by developing a deeper understanding of Islamic principles.

"We look to create new roads”

RECOMMENDED

High-level discussions on the integration of Islamic economic principles are expected at the summit.

Yousef Hassan Khalawi, the secretary-general of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, said at the opening ceremony: "We look to create new roads, not just to walk on a new roads. We are creating in Istanbul, Medina, London, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Cairo and many others."

As part of the Islamic ecosystem, more and more initiatives should be created, he added.

RelatedIstanbul hosts World Halal Summit, Halal Expo, marking halal economy potential

Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent