China on Thursday lauded the role of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Welcoming the ceasefire announced by Islamabad and Kabul, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing hopes that the two countries “will stay calm, exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible, realise a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date, properly handle differences and disputes through dialogue and jointly keep the two countries and the region peaceful and stable.”

“China commends efforts made by relevant Islamic countries,” Lin said, referring to the role played by Ankara, Riyadh and Doha to achieve the ceasefire.

He said China has been “mediating between the sides through its own channels and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in this effort.”

Pakistan said on Wednesday it “temporarily” paused its “military operation” in Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid, following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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Temporary halt