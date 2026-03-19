China on Thursday lauded the role of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Welcoming the ceasefire announced by Islamabad and Kabul, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing hopes that the two countries “will stay calm, exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible, realise a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date, properly handle differences and disputes through dialogue and jointly keep the two countries and the region peaceful and stable.”
“China commends efforts made by relevant Islamic countries,” Lin said, referring to the role played by Ankara, Riyadh and Doha to achieve the ceasefire.
He said China has been “mediating between the sides through its own channels and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in this effort.”
Pakistan said on Wednesday it “temporarily” paused its “military operation” in Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid, following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Temporary halt
Later, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also announced a temporary halt to its operations ahead of Eid al Fitr, citing goodwill and requests from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Qatar.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks as border tensions escalated, causing casualties and property damage.
Since late February, cross-border clashes have killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.
Afghan authorities report that 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, excluding the latest casualties from a strike on an addiction treatment hospital on Monday, in which Afghan officials claim 408 people were killed by Pakistani air strikes.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has reported 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries in Afghanistan between February 26 and March 16, excluding Monday’s strike.
Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harbouring anti-Pakistan terrorist groups, which Kabul denies.