Argentine President Javier Milei has said that his country would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the status of which is one of the most delicate issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“I am proud to announce before you that in 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of west Jerusalem,” Milei said in a speech on Wednesday in the Israeli parliament during an official state visit. Argentina's embassy is currently located near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Milei, one of Israel’s main international allies during its genocide in Gaza, is in Israel this week on an official trip. is visit to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will feature a hectic schedule: from meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the families of hostages, to a visit to the Western Wall and receiving the so-called Jewish Nobel Prize.