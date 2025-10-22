US President Donald Trump's nominee to head the US Office of Special Counsel announced that he is withdrawing from consideration after reports of racist text messages prompted Republican senators to say they would not support his confirmation.

"I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday's HSGAC hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because, unfortunately, I do not have enough Republican votes at this time," Paul Ingrassia wrote on X, using the acronym for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

"I appreciate the overwhelming support that I have received throughout this process and will continue to serve President Trump and this administration to Make America Great Again!" he added.

The announcement came after Politico reported that Ingrassia, a lawyer and former pro-Trump blogger, wrote in text messages in 2024 that Black civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. "was the 1960s George Floyd and his 'holiday' should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs."

He also used a racial slur for Black people and said he had "a Nazi streak."