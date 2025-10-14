US President Donald Trump has awarded conservative activist Charlie Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, as the State Department said it was revoking visas of six foreigners for making comments about his murder.

"Today we're here to honour and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanised the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest calibre, the late great Charlie Kirk," Trump said at a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump said Kirk was assassinated "in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America."

"He loved this country, and that's why this afternoon, it's my privilege to posthumously award Charles James Kirk our nation's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," he added.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is a "big deal," Trump said.

"Very few people get it. Very few people, frankly, qualify. It's a decision of the president, but it's a qualification that's a very hard one to get," he added.

His wife, Erika Kirk, accepted the award on behalf of Kirk.

"Thank you, Mr President, for honouring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way," she said.