A Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia in Kharkiv region killed three people and wounded 10, including three teenagers, as Moscow also reported destroying 36 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to regional and defence officials.

The overnight attack damaged multi-storey residence blocks and destroyed scores of cars in the city centre, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the region bordering Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

A photograph provided by regional authorities showed the damaged facade of a multi-storey brick building with windows blown out, as flames burned on an upper floor and debris and broken tree branches littered the area.

The teenagers were among the injured, Vitali Karabanov, head of Balakliia's military administration, said on Telegram, while nine of the injured were admitted to the hospital.

Moscow made no immediate comment on the attack.