Trump suggests Biden's cancer diagnosis was covered up
Trump says it takes a long time to reach Biden's aggressive stage of prostate cancer.
"It's a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it," Trump said. / AFP
May 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has appeared to fuel speculation that Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis was covered up, saying he was "surprised" the public was not told about it earlier.

"I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago," Trump told reporters on Monday, saying that it usually takes a "long time" to reach the aggressive stage of prostate cancer that Biden's office announced on Sunday.

Biden's office disclosed Sunday that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the office said, adding the disease was "characterised by a Gleason score of 9" with "metastasis to the bone."

The office said the 82-year-old former president and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

"It's a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
