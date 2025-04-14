WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Over 1,500 Israeli troops demand end to Gaza war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to dismiss active-duty soldiers who call for an end to Tel Aviv's war.
00:00
Over 1,500 Israeli troops demand end to Gaza war
Nearly ten petitions have so far been issued by soldiers demanding an end to the Gaza war since Thursday. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 14, 2025

Over 1,500 Israeli armoured corps troops, including generals, have signed a petition demanding the Israeli government prioritise the return of hostages held in Gaza, even if it comes at the cost of ending the war in the Palestinian enclave.

According to the daily Maariv on Monday, the petition was signed by 1,525 members of the armoured corps, ranging from riflemen to generals.

They called on the government “to do everything possible to secure the release of the hostages—even if it comes at the cost of halting the fighting”.

Signatories include soldiers who served in the tank units and later became civilians without attending officer school, veteran soldiers, junior commanders, as well as former senior Israeli military officers, including former heads of the armoured corps and division commanders, Maariv said.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel’s hubris and its inexorable march towards self-destruction

The list of signatories also includes former Prime Minister and army chief Ehud Barak, former Central Command Chief Amram Mitzna, former Chief of Staff Dan Halutz, former Head of Military Intelligence Amos Malka, former Central Command Chief Avi Mizrahi, and former Commander of the 14th Armoured Brigade Amnon Reshef.

RECOMMENDED

The petition was part of a wider wave of public appeals from current and former Israeli military personnel demanding the return of hostages and ending the war.

Nearly ten petitions have so far been issued by soldiers demanding an end to the Gaza war since Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to dismiss active-duty soldiers who signed the petitions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation