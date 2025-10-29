WAR ON GAZA
Another journalist killed in Gaza as Israel's targeting of press raises death toll to 256
Mohammed Al Muneerawi, a Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli strike amid US-backed Gaza ceasefire.
Palestinian journalist death toll rises to 256 in Gaza. [File photo] / AA
October 29, 2025

An Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed Mohammed Al Muneerawi, a reporter for the Falasteen newspaper, on Tuesday, according to medical sources.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said his death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 to 256.

The office strongly condemned “the deliberate and systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists” by the Israeli army.

It called on the international community and media institutions “to condemn, restrain, and prosecute the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes, and to ensure that its war criminals are brought to justice.”

“We also call for serious and effective pressure to end the genocide, protect journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip, and stop the ongoing crimes of their killing and assassination,” it added.

The Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, in deadly attacks across Gaza on Tuesday evening, in violation of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 10, according to officials.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
