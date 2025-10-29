An Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed Mohammed Al Muneerawi, a reporter for the Falasteen newspaper, on Tuesday, according to medical sources.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said his death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 to 256.

The office strongly condemned “the deliberate and systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists” by the Israeli army.

It called on the international community and media institutions “to condemn, restrain, and prosecute the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes, and to ensure that its war criminals are brought to justice.”

“We also call for serious and effective pressure to end the genocide, protect journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip, and stop the ongoing crimes of their killing and assassination,” it added.