A study commissioned by Greenpeace said on Wednesday that oil companies have been making more than $92.8 million a day in “war profits” in the European Union since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in the Middle East.

"If this level persists, the oil companies can expect additional operating profits of approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) for the month of March alone," the study said.

The study examined the difference between the price of crude oil and the price of fuel at the pump between January and February 2026, and the first three weeks of the war in March.

"The report shows that the rise in prices at the pump is far greater than that of underlying crude oil prices," Greenpeace said in a statement.

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The increase in margins was much greater for diesel fuel than for petrol.

"Compared with the pre-war months, the oil companies earned a daily excess profit of 75.3 million euros ($87.3 million) from the sale of diesel fuel to cars and trucks," the report said.

"Petrol sales contributed 6.1 million euros ($7.1 million) per day."