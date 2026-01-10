Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in an interview that he hopes to "taper off" Israeli dependence on American military aid in the next decade.

Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel should not be reliant on foreign military aid, but has stopped short of declaring a firm timeline for when Israel would be fully independent from the US.

"I want to taper off the military within the next 10 years," Netanyahu told The Economist. Asked if that meant a tapering "down to zero," he said, "Yes."

Netanyahu said he told US President Donald Trump during a recent visit that Israel "very deeply" appreciates "the military aid that America has given us over the years, but here too we've come of age and we've developed incredible capacities".