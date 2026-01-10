WORLD
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Tel Aviv plans to pursue long-term military self-sufficiency, Israeli PM says, signalling a gradual shift away from dependence on US defence assistance.
(FILE) Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session at the plenum of the Knesset. / Reuters
January 10, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in an interview that he hopes to "taper off" Israeli dependence on American military aid in the next decade.

Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel should not be reliant on foreign military aid, but has stopped short of declaring a firm timeline for when Israel would be fully independent from the US.

"I want to taper off the military within the next 10 years," Netanyahu told The Economist. Asked if that meant a tapering "down to zero," he said, "Yes."

Netanyahu said he told US President Donald Trump during a recent visit that Israel "very deeply" appreciates "the military aid that America has given us over the years, but here too we've come of age and we've developed incredible capacities".

In December, Netanyahu said Israel would spend 350 billion shekels ($110 billion) on developing an independent arms industry to reduce dependency on other countries.

In 2016, the US and Israeli governments signed a memorandum of understanding for 10 years through September 2028 that provides $38 billion in military aid, $33 billion in grants to buy military equipment and $5 billion for missile defence systems.

Israeli defence exports rose 13 percent last year, with major contracts signed for Israeli defence technology, including its advanced multi-layered aerial defence systems.

SOURCE:Reuters
