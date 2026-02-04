While international human rights organisations, UN experts, and international courts have called for investigations into Israel’s genocidal conduct in Gaza and its crimes against humanity across the occupied Palestinian territories, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has been embroiled in an internal dispute over a report examining the denial of Palestinian refugees’ right of return .



The unpublished report described Israel’s long-standing refusal to allow Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland as a “crime against humanity” under international law.

The dispute led to the resignation of Omar Shakir , who spent more than 10 years at Human Rights Watch and most recently served as director of the organisation’s Israel-Palestine section, alongside Milena Ansari, an assistant researcher known for her work on Palestinian prisoners.

Shakir, an American citizen, has previously faced retaliation from Israeli authorities. In 2019, Israel expelled him from the country, citing his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement .

At that time, Shakir described the decision as “shocking”. But, he says, the treatment of his unpublished report by HRW’s leadership was even more alarming.

Shakir shared his resignation letter with TRT World, offering a rare account of internal deliberations within one of the world’s most prominent human rights organisations.

“Throughout my time at Human Rights Watch, there were, at different times, efforts by some in the organisation – driven by bias, pressure, politics, or cowardice – to manipulate our findings to arrive at their outcome,” Shakir told TRT World.

“But every single time, the review process ensured that we published the facts as we documented and the findings that derived from our principle and consistent application of the law. But that's not what happened here.”



According to Shakir, HRW’s senior management blocked the publication of his team’s report on Palestinian refugees’ right of return, despite months of research and interviews.

So, why did HRW act differently this time?

Israeli demographics

Shakir says the controversy centres on Israel’s precarious demographic concerns.



Israel defines itself as a Jewish state, a status successive governments argue depends on maintaining a Jewish demographic majority.



The Israeli state has long tried to justify its existence in Palestine on the basis of a Jewish majority – something that did not exist in historic Palestine for centuries prior to 1948, when Zionist forces expelled more than 750,000 Palestinians in what is known as the Nakba .

Since then, Israel’s expansion and military occupations have resulted in repeated waves of death and displacement, forcing Palestinians into exile across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and beyond.

Shakir’s report focused on the legal status of these refugees and argued that the right of return is an individual and collective indigenous right under international law – and that its denial amounts to a crime against humanity.



The right of return for Palestinian refugees is referenced in the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 and grounded in international refugee and human rights law, but Israel has consistently rejected the application.

During a review exchange with a senior HRW manager acting as the programme reviewer, Shakir was told that while it was “a timely moment to be making the case” on crimes against humanity, the organisation needed to consider how such findings would affect its advocacy.



“The question is how we are going to make this argument in our advocacy without this coming off as HRW rejecting the state of Israel,” the manager argued, according to Shakir.