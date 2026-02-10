Australia’s special envoy for Islamophobia has called for an investigation into police use of force and the forcible removal of worshippers during a protest rally in Sydney on Monday against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, local media reported on Tuesday.
Special envoy Aftab Malik also urged New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns to issue a public apology to the Muslim community, according to SBS News.
“There was absolutely nothing on the face of the earth that could warrant police breaking up people who were praying in a quiet, non-threatening and peaceful manner, and punching, grabbing and throwing individuals onto the concrete,” Malik said.
He warned that failure by police to acknowledge wrongdoing would cause lasting damage to relations with Muslim communities.
“The police have to acknowledge that what happened was unprovoked, unnecessary and disproportionate, and if they do not come out with that recognition, it will irreparably damage relations between Muslims and the NSW Police,” he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called for calm, describing the police violence as “devastating.”
Speaking in parliament, where opposition Greens demanded the Israeli president be sent back home, Albanese said, “The violence we saw last night was devastating, and I know all Australians found those scenes very confronting.”
He added that NSW Police would review footage of the incident, particularly regarding worshippers who were praying when force was used.
‘Shocking, disturbing’
Footage circulating online from Monday’s protest showed NSW police forcibly removing Muslim worshippers and dragging them while they were performing prayers.
The incident sparked widespread condemnation, including from the Australian National Imams Council, which described the police actions as “shocking, deeply disturbing, and entirely unacceptable.”
Police and protesters clashed as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Australia to protest Herzog’s visit, which began on Monday.
Herzog is in Australia on an official visit and has been accompanied by heavy security, including police, Israeli security personnel and snipers, since he arrived in Sydney, where he met with Jewish community leaders following the Bondi terror attack in December.
Last year, a UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry into the war in Gaza said Israel was committing genocide and cited statements made by Herzog following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack as evidence of genocidal intent.
Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023. More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, while about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 576 Palestinians and wounding 1,543 others, the ministry said.