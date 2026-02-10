Australia’s special envoy for Islamophobia has called for an investigation into police use of force and the forcible removal of worshippers during a protest rally in Sydney on Monday against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, local media reported on Tuesday.

Special envoy Aftab Malik also urged New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns to issue a public apology to the Muslim community, according to SBS News.

“There was absolutely nothing on the face of the earth that could warrant police breaking up people who were praying in a quiet, non-threatening and peaceful manner, and punching, grabbing and throwing individuals onto the concrete,” Malik said.

He warned that failure by police to acknowledge wrongdoing would cause lasting damage to relations with Muslim communities.

“The police have to acknowledge that what happened was unprovoked, unnecessary and disproportionate, and if they do not come out with that recognition, it will irreparably damage relations between Muslims and the NSW Police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called for calm, describing the police violence as “devastating.”

Speaking in parliament, where opposition Greens demanded the Israeli president be sent back home, Albanese said, “The violence we saw last night was devastating, and I know all Australians found those scenes very confronting.”

He added that NSW Police would review footage of the incident, particularly regarding worshippers who were praying when force was used.