Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have accused the Justice Department of withholding critical files related to Jeffrey Epstein, saying that nearly all of the 33,295 pages recently released were already public.

In a statement on Tuesday, committee Democrats said that 97 percent of the material had previously been made available by federal, state, or local authorities.

“The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents Chairman James Comer has decided to ‘release’ were already mostly public information. To the American people – don’t let this fool you,” they said, adding that the release included “no client list or anything that improves transparency or justice for victims.”

Lawmakers argued that the Justice Department has failed to meet its legal obligations to provide complete, unredacted files while ensuring protections for victims and censoring child sexual abuse material.

They urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to comply with a subpoena and hand over the full set of documents immediately.

‘What’s new in those documents?’