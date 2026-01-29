BIZTECH
2 min read
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Investors push gold to unprecedented prices above $5,500 after the Fed held rates stable and tensions with Iran escalated, adding pressure on markets.
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Gold has surged roughly 102 percent over the past 12 months and about 29 percent since the start of the year. / Reuters
January 29, 2026

Gold prices continued to hit record highs on Thursday, exceeding the $5,500 level and nearing $5,600, after the US Federal Reserve held the policy rate stable and US-Iran tensions intensified.

Spot gold rose over 2.4 percent day-on-day to $5,548.50 an ounce as of 0800GMT, after touching an all-time high of $5,595.44 earlier in the session. Prices gained about 13 percent over the week.

Gold has surged roughly 102 percent over the past 12 months and about 29 percent since the start of the year, supported by heightened trade and geopolitical tensions as well as interest rate cuts by major central banks.

Silver also advanced, rising over 1 percent to an all-time high of $120.43 an ounce. Silver prices have jumped more than 283 percent over the past year.

RelatedTRT World - Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks

Trump effect

Tensions between the US and Iran have been ramping up as President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, warning Tehran to reach an agreement or face a "much worse attack."

RECOMMENDED

Trump said the fleet, led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, was larger than the one previously deployed to Venezuela and was "prepared to rapidly fulfil its missions with speed and violence if necessary."

Meanwhile, the Fed held the policy rate unchanged at the target range between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent on Wednesday, saying that economic activity has been expanding at a "solid" pace.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference after the decision that the central bank would consider reducing the policy rate after prices declined.

Powell said he expects to see “the effects of tariffs flowing through goods prices peaking and then starting to come down, assuming there are no new major tariff increases that are begun.”

“And that’s what we expect to see over the course of this year. If we see that, that would be something that tells us that we can loosen policy,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'