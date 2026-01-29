Gold prices continued to hit record highs on Thursday, exceeding the $5,500 level and nearing $5,600, after the US Federal Reserve held the policy rate stable and US-Iran tensions intensified.

Spot gold rose over 2.4 percent day-on-day to $5,548.50 an ounce as of 0800GMT, after touching an all-time high of $5,595.44 earlier in the session. Prices gained about 13 percent over the week.

Gold has surged roughly 102 percent over the past 12 months and about 29 percent since the start of the year, supported by heightened trade and geopolitical tensions as well as interest rate cuts by major central banks.

Silver also advanced, rising over 1 percent to an all-time high of $120.43 an ounce. Silver prices have jumped more than 283 percent over the past year.

Related TRT World - Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks

Trump effect

Tensions between the US and Iran have been ramping up as President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, warning Tehran to reach an agreement or face a "much worse attack."