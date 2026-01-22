WORLD
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
The shooting took place in Lake Cargelligo area of New South Wales. The police are still investigating the cause of the incident.
The police have not yet identified the cause of the incident. / AA
January 22, 2026

At least three people were killed and one wounded in New South Wales on Thursday, Australian police said.

New South Wales police said an investigation is underway “following reports of a shooting where three people have died at Lake Cargelligo" area.

Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of shooting, a police statement said..

Three people — two women and a man — were dead, and another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the police.

ABC News reported that the gunman was still at large.

The police have not yet identified the cause of the incident.

“The public is urged to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside," the police said.

"A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has commenced," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Australia declares Bondi Beach shooting a 'terrorist incident' targeting Jewish community
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
