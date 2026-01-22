At least three people were killed and one wounded in New South Wales on Thursday, Australian police said.

New South Wales police said an investigation is underway “following reports of a shooting where three people have died at Lake Cargelligo" area.

Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of shooting, a police statement said..

Three people — two women and a man — were dead, and another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the police.



ABC News reported that the gunman was still at large.