WORLD
2 min read
Railway disruptions in France as union goes on strike
Transport minister says each day of strike action leads to $10.7 million in lost investments in national rail infrastructure
00:00
Railway disruptions in France as union goes on strike
View of empty railway tracks as a TER regional train enters the Saint Lazare train station in Paris / Reuters
April 24, 2025

France is set to face widespread rail disruptions in early May after unions representing staff of national railway called for a new series of strikes.

The CGT-Cheminots, Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF) largest union, has announced an indefinite strike beginning May 5, while Sud-Rail, which represents a significant number of train conductors, has called for walkouts on May 7, 9, 10, and 11, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday.

The action coincides with the long weekend around the May 8 national holiday, traditionally one of the busiest periods for travel across the country. The unions are demanding wage increases and improved working conditions for railway staff.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete warned that each day of strike action leads to €10 million (USD $10.7 million) in lost investments in the national rail infrastructure.

“Those who say they care about the rail network and public investment must also take responsibility,” Vergriete said. “By constantly calling for strikes, they weaken the very system they claim to defend,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

Vergriete said he hoped the unions would “return to reason”, urging all parties to pursue social dialogue in good faith. “Negotiation can only take place if everyone is around the table and shows a willingness to de-escalate,” he said. “I don’t want to intervene directly because I think that would weaken the state.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure