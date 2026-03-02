Qatar has suspended liquefied natural gas production, causing a massive leap in prices, after Iranian strikes hit Gulf energy facilities in a new escalation of the Middle East war.

QatarEnergy, one of the world's biggest LNG producers, made the shock announcement on Monday after two attacks on its facilities. A major Saudi oil refinery was forced into a partial shutdown after it was hit by two drones.

The Dutch TTF natural gas contract, considered the European benchmark for LNG prices, jumped almost 45 percent to more than 46 euros.

Qatar's shutdown came after an Iranian drone targeted QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan Industrial City and another a power plant at a key LNG production site.

"Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy's operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City... QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products," a company statement said.

Related TRT World - Qatar says Iran 'must pay a price' for attacks

Meanwhile, a source close to the Saudi government warned that a "concerted" Iranian attack on oil facilities could trigger a military response. The Gulf militaries have so far not hit back against Iran.

The warning followed a drone strike at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, one of the region's biggest, which forced it to halt some operations.

"It depends if this is seen as a direct attack on Aramco by the Iranian leadership or a rogue drone that just came close," the source told AFP, referring to the state oil giant.

Saudi Arabia would target "Iranian oil facilities if Iran mounts a concerted attack on Aramco", the source added.

A separate source told AFP that the Saudi army had raised its readiness level to "full alert".

'Nightmare scenario'

Blasts echoed across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Manama, major cities of the resource-rich Gulf, on the third day of Iranian attacks after its supreme leader was killed in US-Israeli strikes.