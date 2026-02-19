Hungary is considering cutting off power and gas exports to Ukraine unless Kiev resumes Russian oil shipments to the country via the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday.

Hungary and Slovakia, which have the only remaining refineries in the European Union using Russian oil through Druzhba, have been trying to secure supply since flows were halted on January 27 after what Ukraine said was a Russian drone attack that damaged pipeline infrastructure.

The refineries plan to start tapping state oil reserves, with the Slovak government on Wednesday approving a loan of 250,000 tonnes.

Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said the Hungarian government had also freed up strategic oil reserves following a request from refiner MOL.

Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of delaying a restart to flows for political reasons, and on Wednesday, they announced a halt in diesel exports to Ukraine.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal opponent of Ukraine's bid to join the European Union, and Hungary and Slovakia have both maintained good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin through almost four years of war in Ukraine.

"We are also considering the option of stopping power and gas shipments towards Ukraine," Gulyas said, adding that Budapest was coordinating its steps with Slovakia, unless Ukraine resumes crude delivery via Druzhba.