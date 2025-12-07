WORLD
2 min read
Asia’s flood disaster death toll surpasses 1,700 as hundreds remain missing
More than 3.2 million people are affected across multiple Asian countries, with over 1 million Indonesians relocated from hard-hit northern provinces.
A local woman walks past logs that were swept away, following deadly flash flood in North Sumatra province, Indonesia, on December 7, 2025. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

The death toll from severe floods and landslides across Asia climbed past 1,700 as of Sunday, with hundreds still missing.

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, with Indonesia being the worst-hit country.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said floods and landslides in Sumatra island alone killed 916 people, with 274 still missing and around 4,200 injured, and rescue operations are underway.

More than 3.2 million people have been affected by devastating floods and landslides, while over 1 million displaced residents were moved to safe areas in the flood-hit provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the country plans to buy up to 200 helicopters in 2026 for both defence and natural disaster preparedness.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to mobilising all available resources, including military transport aircraft, to ensure rapid disaster response nationwide.

In Sri Lanka, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 618, with 209 people still missing since the storm struck on Nov. 17, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

The UN said on Friday that at least 185 people have died in southern Thailand, while 367 others remain missing. Four deaths were also reported in India and three in Malaysia amid severe weather conditions.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
