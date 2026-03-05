Cancelled flights, postponed trips and a great deal of uncertainty: the war in the Middle East is casting a long shadow over the tourism outlook for a region that has become a prized destination for travellers worldwide.

"My last group of tourists left three days ago, and all the other groups planned for March have been cancelled," said Nazih Rawashdeh, a tour guide near Irbid, in northern Jordan.

"This is the start of the high season here. It's catastrophic," he told AFP.

"And yet there's no problem in Jordan. It's perfectly safe."

Across the world, tour operators are scrambling to find solutions for clients stranded in the region or who had trips planned there.

"The priority is getting those already there back home," said Alain Capestan, president of the French tour operator Comptoir des Voyages.

He said, however, that the war was also affecting customers who have travelled to other parts of the world, as the Gulf region is home to several major aviation hubs, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Related TRT World - Mideast tensions: Flights resume to China, Australia, but backlog may take weeks to clear

Like other companies, the German tour operators surveyed by AFP, Alltours, Dertour, Schauinsland-Reisen, announced they would cover the cost of extra nights for clients stranded in the Middle East. They also cancelled trips to the UAE and Oman until at least March 7.

Swiss operator MSC Cruises, which has a ship stranded in Dubai, told AFP on Thursday it was sending five charter flights to airlift nearly 1,000 passengers.

The firm said it expected the passengers to be out of the region by Saturday, without specifying the destinations of the flights or the nationalities of the holidaymakers.

The British travel industry association ABTA said agencies "would not be sending customers to the region for as long as the British Foreign Office advises against all non-essential travel".

Customers whose holidays were cancelled in recent days will be able to rebook or receive a refund, it said.