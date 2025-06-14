Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in what it described as a "crushing response" to recent Israeli strikes.

The counter-attack caused casualties and significant damage in Tel Aviv and other areas, while Israel retaliated with strikes deep inside Iranian territory.

Some 300 Israelis in Tel Aviv fled their homes, while 100 more were evacuated in the municipality of Ramat Gan according to Channel 12.

Iranian rockets completely destroyed nine buildings and damaged hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Here are some powerful images capturing the streets and skies of Israel during Iranian strikes.