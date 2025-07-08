An armed gang killed at least 40 members of village self-defence groups in a weekend ambush and related attack in Nigeria's central Plateau state, the Red Cross and residents said on Tuesday.

One resident described the assaults as a "revenge" attack on local vigilante groups set up to defend communities from the gangs.

For years, the heavily armed gangs — locally known as "bandits" — have intensified assaults in rural areas in northwest and central Nigeria where there is little state presence, killing thousands and conducting kidnappings for ransom.

Plateau state Red Cross secretary Nuruddeen Hussain Magaji said "hundreds of vigilantes were ambushed" on Sunday, and 30 were killed in the village of Kukawa.

That attack came as the vigilantes regrouped after clashes earlier in the day in the nearby community of Bunyun Nyalum left 10 vigilantes dead, said Musa Ibrahim, a resident.

Usman Nyalum, another resident, said the assault on Bunyun Nyalum came after a recent mobilisation of vigilantes in the area killed scores of bandits.

"Since the killing of the bandits by our vigilantes, the remaining bandits keep on trying... to take revenge," he said.

Magaji, the Red Cross official, warned the toll could rise as "more dead bodies of the vigilantes will be recovered from the bush".

Officials and residents confirmed the attacks overnight, though without concrete death tolls.

Weak policing