Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for supporting Egypt on the Nile water issue, while also urging Washington to maintain its role in efforts to end Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sisi said that he appreciated the US president’s backing of Egypt’s position on water security.

“I thank President Trump for his support to Egypt on the water issue,” he said, according to remarks released by the state-run Al-Qahera News channel.

Trump said on January 16 that the US was ready to restart mediation efforts between Egypt and Ethiopia over the long-running dispute.

The Nile River, spanning approximately 6,650 kilometres in length, is shared by 11 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile on September 9 2025 after 14 years of construction, a project that has long been disputed by downstream nations Egypt and Sudan over its filling and operation.

Egypt and Sudan have long called on Ethiopia to reach a legally binding tripartite agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

Israeli genocide in Gaza