French medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday that recent Israeli attacks and killings in Gaza are consequences of repeated violations of the ceasefire, perpetuating the genocide.
"We have repeatedly called for a sustained ceasefire to stop the overwhelming level of death and catastrophic injuries suffered by civilians. So far, we are witnessing the consequences of repeated violations of this ceasefire, which perpetuate the ongoing genocide in Gaza," the humanitarian organisation said on X.
The MSF said its teams across Gaza on Wednesday treated severely wounded patients from attacks by Israeli forces, which caused alarming civilian casualties. "We have seen injured patients in Al-Aqsa, Nasser, and Al-Shifa hospitals."
“When I got to the emergency room, it was a desperate situation,” said Dr Morten Rostrup, a doctor at Al-Aqsa hospital. “There is no doubt this is an attack on civilians, with so many children being injured and killed. Do we really call this a ceasefire?"
Since the ceasefire began earlier this month, Israeli forces have killed 211 people, MSF said, citing the Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women, and injured 253 others, among them 78 children, the organisation added, quoting its teams and the ministry.
Israel killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in over two years of attacks starting on October 7, 2023. The ceasefire, based on US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, started on October 10. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times, the latest being this week.