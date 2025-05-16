The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but only if certain agreements were reached between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify what agreements would be required from Russia's point of view.

Putin and Zelenskiy have not met since December 2019.

Nine civilians killed

A Russian drone struck a passenger bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring four others, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack came just hours after Moscow and Kiev held their first direct peace talks in years which failed to yield a ceasefire.

“This is another war crime by Russia — a deliberate strike on civilian transport that posed no threat,” the Sumy regional administration said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The bus, which was attacked near the city of Bilopillya while travelling towards Sumy, was "targeted by the Russians", the military administration said.

Ukraine's Sumy border region has come under increasingly deadly bombardments by Moscow since March when Ukrainian forces were pushed out of Russia's neighbouring Kursk region, which they had partially controlled since the summer of 2024.

This latest attack came after three people were killed in Russian strikes on Friday on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and southeastern Kherson regions.

Largest prisoner swap

The first direct talks since the spring of 2022 shortly after Moscow's full-scale invasion that February between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul resulted in a concrete agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

But there were few signs of any progress towards halting the fighting that has dragged on for more than three years, destroyed large swathes of Ukraine and displaced millions of people.