The United States has imposed sanctions on four companies it said were operating in Venezuela’s oil sector, as well as associated crude oil tankers, according to the US Treasury Department.

The measures form part of President Donald Trump’s escalating pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the Treasury said it had sanctioned oil traders accused of engaging in sanctions evasion on behalf of the Maduro government.

The action also targeted four vessels, some of which the department said were part of a so-called "shadow fleet."

"Today’s action further signals that those involved in the Venezuelan oil trade continue to face significant sanctions risks," the Treasury said.

Related TRT World - US to seize oil from tanker captured near Venezuela as sanctions pressure intensifies

US efforts to restrict revenue

The latest sanctions come amid broader US efforts to curb Venezuela’s oil exports and restrict revenue flows to Caracas.

Trump’s campaign against Maduro has included an expanded US military presence in the region, as well as more than two dozen military strikes on vessels that Washington says were involved in drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a blockade on all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters, a move aimed at tightening economic pressure on the government.

The Treasury measures are the most recent step in that strategy.