At least 31 people were killed, and more than 169 others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, as the Pakistan defence minister and the prime minister’s office blame “India and its proxies” for the terror attack.

The explosion hit the Imambargah Mosque, a Shia Muslim place of worship in Islamabad's Shehzad Town area.



"The attacker was stopped at the gate and detonated himself," a security source told AFP.

A senior police official said the explosion occurred after Friday prayers, when mosques around the country are packed with worshippers.

The casualty toll was "expected to rise further,” he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan blames India

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested India’s and Afghanistan’s involvement in the attack, saying in a post on X that “it has been proved that the terrorist involved in the attack travelled to and from Afghanistan.”

“The collusion between India and Afghanistan is being revealed,” he said.

Mosharraf Zaidi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesperson, also said the attack at the Imambargah in Islamabad "is only the latest in a series of murderous terrorist attacks orchestrated by India."



"India's terrorist proxies will neither slow down economic recovery nor divide Pakistani hearts nor undermine Pakistan's growing diplomatic capital," Zaidi stated on X.

India rejects claims

India later condemned the suicide attack and dismissed claims of involvement.



“The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused,” the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.



The ministry also rejected the "pointless" allegation after Islamabad claimed Indian involvement in the attack.