At least 31 people were killed, and more than 169 others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, as the Pakistan defence minister and the prime minister’s office blame “India and its proxies” for the terror attack.
The explosion hit the Imambargah Mosque, a Shia Muslim place of worship in Islamabad's Shehzad Town area.
"The attacker was stopped at the gate and detonated himself," a security source told AFP.
A senior police official said the explosion occurred after Friday prayers, when mosques around the country are packed with worshippers.
The casualty toll was "expected to rise further,” he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Pakistan blames India
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested India’s and Afghanistan’s involvement in the attack, saying in a post on X that “it has been proved that the terrorist involved in the attack travelled to and from Afghanistan.”
“The collusion between India and Afghanistan is being revealed,” he said.
Mosharraf Zaidi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesperson, also said the attack at the Imambargah in Islamabad "is only the latest in a series of murderous terrorist attacks orchestrated by India."
"India's terrorist proxies will neither slow down economic recovery nor divide Pakistani hearts nor undermine Pakistan's growing diplomatic capital," Zaidi stated on X.
India rejects claims
India later condemned the suicide attack and dismissed claims of involvement.
“The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused,” the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also rejected the "pointless" allegation after Islamabad claimed Indian involvement in the attack.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also "condemned in the strongest terms" the attack, a UN spokesperson said in a statement.
Heinous crime
While condemning the blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to conduct a “thorough” investigation and "swiftly" identify those responsible.
"The perpetrators of the blast must be identified and brought to justice," Sharif said, adding, "No one will be allowed to spread violence and instability in the country."
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly said, "Targeting places of worship and civilians is a heinous crime against humanity and a blatant violation of Islamic principles."
"This barbarity will not intimidate us, and extremists will be brought to full account."
Türkiye condemns
Türkiye condemned the suicide bombing, expressing solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.
In a written statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out today against a mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad.”
The statement extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Pakistan, wishing mercy upon the victims. It also said Türkiye would continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its counterterrorism efforts.
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the deadly attack as “barbaric” in a condolence message sent to Pakistani President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan.
“The murder of people during a religious ceremony is further evidence of the barbaric, inhumane nature of terrorism,” Putin said, extending condolences over the attack that targeted worshippers, according to the Kremlin.
The Russian leader said Moscow is ready to “further expand cooperation with Pakistani partners in the anti-terrorist area”, signalling closer coordination on security.
Condemnations also poured in from China, the US, Canada, Azerbaijan, Iran, the UK and several other countries.