WORLD
2 min read
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
"We urge Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure protection and inviolability of UN premises," say foreign ministers from 11 countries.
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
A drone view of the remains of the UNRWA headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK "strongly" condemned on Wednesday the recent Israeli demolition of the headquarters compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

"This unprecedented act against a United Nations agency by a UN Member State marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine their ability to operate. We urge the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the protection and inviolability of United Nations premises," foreign ministers of the eleven countries said in a joint statement.

They urged Israel to halt all demolitions after it forcibly entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem on January 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.

RelatedTRT World - 'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem

"We reiterate our deep concern regarding the application by the Government of Israel of legislation, adopted by the Knesset in October 2024 and strengthened in December 2025, forbidding any contact between Israeli state entities and officials and UNRWA, prohibiting and de facto preventing any UNRWA presence within Israel and in Jerusalem including the supply of electricity, water and gas to properties registered under UNRWA," the statement stressed.

RECOMMENDED

Foreign ministers reiterated their support for UNRWA’s "indispensable mission" to provide essential services to Palestinians, urging that the agency "must be able to operate without restrictions".

"We call on the Government of Israel to fully abide by its obligations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law. Despite the increase in aid entering Gaza, conditions remain dire and supply is inadequate for the needs of the population," they further noted.

The statement also called on Tel Aviv to allow safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, ensure the operations of international NGOs in Gaza, reopen all crossing points, "including the announced plans to re-open the Rafah crossing in both directions", and lift persistent restrictions on humanitarian goods’ imports.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast