Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK "strongly" condemned on Wednesday the recent Israeli demolition of the headquarters compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

"This unprecedented act against a United Nations agency by a UN Member State marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine their ability to operate. We urge the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the protection and inviolability of United Nations premises," foreign ministers of the eleven countries said in a joint statement.

They urged Israel to halt all demolitions after it forcibly entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem on January 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.

"We reiterate our deep concern regarding the application by the Government of Israel of legislation, adopted by the Knesset in October 2024 and strengthened in December 2025, forbidding any contact between Israeli state entities and officials and UNRWA, prohibiting and de facto preventing any UNRWA presence within Israel and in Jerusalem including the supply of electricity, water and gas to properties registered under UNRWA," the statement stressed.