The Pakistani military said on Saturday that several rudimentary Afghan drones were intercepted in three locations across the country, leaving at least four people injured, including two children.

The "Afghan Taliban" launched several rudimentary drones on Friday “to harass the people of Pakistan,” but the drones were intercepted and did not reach their intended targets, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

The military said the two injured children were in the southwestern city of Quetta in Balochistan. A civilian was injured in the Kohat district in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and another in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to the capital Islamabad.

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Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent weeks, with border tensions escalating last month and resulting in casualties and property damage.

Pakistan, which maintains it only targets terrorists, accuses Afghanistan of providing a haven to terrorists who attack its territory, while Kabul denies the charge.

Islamabad warned that the army’s “Ghazab-lil-Haq” operation would continue until the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan’s core security concerns.

There has been no reaction from Kabul to the Pakistani statement.