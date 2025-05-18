Voters in Portugal go to the polls Sunday in the country's third general election in three years, with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro tipped to win, without securing a majority in parliament.

Final surveys indicate his centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) is ahead of the Socialist Party (PS) and will likely pick up more seats — but once again fall short of the 116 seats needed in Portugal's 230-seat parliament for majority rule.

The populist Chega party is on track to finish third once more, making it a potential kingmaker although Montenegro has refused to govern with the formation.

Polling stations in the nation of around 10 million open at 8 am (0700 GMT) and close at 8 pm, with final results expected several hours later.

The election in the European Union member state comes as Europe grapples with global trade tensions and seeks to beef up its defences following President Donald Trump's warnings the United States may not protect NATO allies in the context of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine.

At a final rally in Lisbon on Friday, Montenegro urged voters to give him a stronger mandate so Portugal can better face this "geopolitical turmoil".

"We have to do our part at home, and we have to be part of the solutions abroad, in Europe and in the world. And for that we need a strong government," he said.

Sunday's election was called after Montenegro, a 52-year-old lawyer, lost a parliamentary vote of confidence in March that he himself had proposed following accusations of conflicts of interest stemming from his consulting firm's business.

The company had several clients that hold government contracts. Montenegro has denied wrongdoing, saying has not been involved in the running of the consultancy, which he has now passed on to his children.

Toughened immigration policy

PS leader Pedro Nuno Santos, a 48-year-old economist, has accused Montenegro of engineering the elections "to avoid explaining himself" about the firm to a parliamentary inquiry.