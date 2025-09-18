Chinese tech juggernaut Huawei plans to launch powerful computing setups that allow chips to connect at high speeds, an executive said, as Beijing looks to bolster domestic AI prowess and reduce reliance on Western firms.

Advanced computer chips are at the centre of geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, which has imposed curbs on the export of AI chips to Chinese firms.

Shenzhen-based Huawei and California-based Nvidia are among the tech giants that have repeatedly been caught up in the rivalry, each facing various restrictions on their overseas operations.

Huawei's Deputy Chairman Eric Xu said on Thursday that the firm intends to launch the Atlas 950 and Atlas 960 "SuperPoDs", part of efforts to meet "long-term computing demand", according to a press release.

The products will be used to integrate thousands of Huawei chips, significantly enhancing the computing power that underpins various AI applications.

They are expected to be launched in the fourth quarters of 2026 and 2027, respectively, according to a copy of Xu's speech seen by AFP.

An earlier report by state-controlled Chinese business news outlet Jiemian incorrectly stated that the Atlas 950 would launch this year.

"These two SuperPoDs will deliver an industry-leading performance across multiple key metrics, including the number of NPUs (neural processing units), total computing power, memory capacity, and interconnect bandwidth," said Xu, quoted in the press release.

Local alternatives