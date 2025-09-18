ASIA PACIFIC
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
The firm will launch Atlas 950 and 960 superpods with thousands of Huawei chips to boost AI computing power and meet long-term demand.
The products will be used to integrate thousands of Huawei chips to enhance the computing power. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 18, 2025

Chinese tech juggernaut Huawei plans to launch powerful computing setups that allow chips to connect at high speeds, an executive said, as Beijing looks to bolster domestic AI prowess and reduce reliance on Western firms.

Advanced computer chips are at the centre of geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, which has imposed curbs on the export of AI chips to Chinese firms.

Shenzhen-based Huawei and California-based Nvidia are among the tech giants that have repeatedly been caught up in the rivalry, each facing various restrictions on their overseas operations.

Huawei's Deputy Chairman Eric Xu said on Thursday that the firm intends to launch the Atlas 950 and Atlas 960 "SuperPoDs", part of efforts to meet "long-term computing demand", according to a press release.

The products will be used to integrate thousands of Huawei chips, significantly enhancing the computing power that underpins various AI applications.

They are expected to be launched in the fourth quarters of 2026 and 2027, respectively, according to a copy of Xu's speech seen by AFP.

An earlier report by state-controlled Chinese business news outlet Jiemian incorrectly stated that the Atlas 950 would launch this year.

"These two SuperPoDs will deliver an industry-leading performance across multiple key metrics, including the number of NPUs (neural processing units), total computing power, memory capacity, and interconnect bandwidth," said Xu, quoted in the press release.

Local alternatives

The announcement comes a day after a report by the Financial Times said China's internet regulator had instructed domestic tech giants, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to terminate orders for certain Nvidia products.

According to the FT, citing unnamed sources, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered companies to end all testing and purchase plans for Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips, state-of-the-art processors made especially for the country.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that he was "disappointed" by the report.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian did not confirm new restrictions when asked about the report at a regular press conference on Thursday.

"We always oppose discriminatory practices targeting specific countries when it comes to economic, trade and technology issues," he said.

"China is willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation with all parties to protect the stability of the global supply chain."

Beijing’s attempt to shore up the use of domestically produced chips has gained momentum as US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it difficult for companies like Nvidia to sell powerful AI processors to China.

The FT report also said that Beijing regulators have recently summoned Huawei and Cambricon — another domestic chipmaker — for discussions on how their products stack up against Nvidia's chips for the Chinese market.

SOURCE:AFP
