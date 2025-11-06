Faced with the loss of its global hegemony and the consolidation of emerging powers such as China, Russia and India, Washington has chosen to reactivate its imperial policy based on coercion, threats, and the imposition of chaos as a method of regional control.

What we are witnessing is not diplomacy, but rather the diplomacy of non-diplomacy: a foreign policy sustained by deceit, blackmail, and media manipulation.

The United States justifies its actions through narratives of “defending democracy” or “fighting drug trafficking”, yet behind these discourses lie the real interests — control over strategic resources such as oil, gold, copper, gas and lithium, and the maintenance of its influence in what it has historically regarded as its “backyard”.

Venezuela is at the centre of this dispute. Its vast oil reserves, together with the mineral wealth of the Orinoco Mining Arc, the gold deposits of the Guiana Shield and the immense water resources of the Amazon, are top priorities for transnational capital.

The aggression is not ideological but economic and geostrategic.

Similarly, the United States’ interest in controlling Guyana — a nation rich in gas and oil resources and currently engaged in a territorial dispute with Venezuela — serves its aim of encircling Caracas and consolidating an energy and military corridor of domination across northern South America.

This offensive is complemented by the military and political repositioning in Colombia, a country of strategic importance for Washington’s interests.

Since the launch of Plan Colombia, now marking its 25th anniversary, a model of structural subordination has been consolidated across security, intelligence and military doctrine.

Under the guise of “anti-drug cooperation”, the US established a vast network of territorial, logistical and political control, which today serves as a platform for its broader containment strategy towards the south — to dominate the Caribbean, the Amazon, and the region’s energy flows.

It is also important to highlight the role of Brazil, a country increasingly encircled and pressured under the same narrative of “fighting drug trafficking”.

We are once again witnessing how chaos is deliberately provoked and sustained through this rhetoric to justify intervention.

US aggressiveness is further expressed in the expansion of military bases, covert operations, and disinformation campaigns.

To this must be added the backing of compliant governments and the destabilisation of those pursuing an autonomous path.

We see this clearly in Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, and Chile, countries where Washington has reasserted its influence through alliances with local political and business elites, spreading chaos as a means of domination.

For the United States, instability is not a problem but a functional tool to justify intervention and perpetuate control.