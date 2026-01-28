Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday accused Ukraine’s leadership of threatening Hungary and attempting to interfere in its domestic politics, vowing to block further support for Kiev and resist any fast-tracking of Ukraine’s European Union membership.

“The Ukrainian leadership crossed a line. We did not seek conflict, yet for days now Hungary has been in the crosshairs,” Orban wrote on X, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of targeting Budapest.

Orban said the pressure would not deter his government “from standing up for the interests of Hungarians,” reiterating that Hungary will not send financial support to Ukraine and will oppose any EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

“NO to EU membership”

He also repeated his long-standing opposition to Ukraine joining the EU in the near term, saying Budapest would not allow Kiev “to be pushed into the European Union within two years by trampling on EU law.”

“That would mean importing the war,” Orban said, adding that such decisions “will not be made in Kiev and not in Brussels either” as long as his government remains in power.