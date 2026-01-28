EUROPE
2 min read
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry
Hungary’s leader says Kiev is trying to sway elections as tensions with Zelenskyy deepen.
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the pressure would not deter his government “from standing up for the interests of Hungarians.” / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday accused Ukraine’s leadership of threatening Hungary and attempting to interfere in its domestic politics, vowing to block further support for Kiev and resist any fast-tracking of Ukraine’s European Union membership.

“The Ukrainian leadership crossed a line. We did not seek conflict, yet for days now Hungary has been in the crosshairs,” Orban wrote on X, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of targeting Budapest.

Orban said the pressure would not deter his government “from standing up for the interests of Hungarians,” reiterating that Hungary will not send financial support to Ukraine and will oppose any EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

RelatedTRT World - European military hub in Ukraine risks 'direct confrontation with Russia', Hungary warns

“NO to EU membership”

He also repeated his long-standing opposition to Ukraine joining the EU in the near term, saying Budapest would not allow Kiev “to be pushed into the European Union within two years by trampling on EU law.”

“That would mean importing the war,” Orban said, adding that such decisions “will not be made in Kiev and not in Brussels either” as long as his government remains in power.

RECOMMENDED

Orban suggested Ukraine wants a change of government in Budapest, claiming that is why “the threats never stop.”

RelatedTRT World - Hungary calls use of Russian assets for Ukraine loans 'unprecedented provocation'

Strained relations

His comments came a day after Hungary’s Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s ambassador, accusing Kiev of attempting to influence Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 12, in favor of the main opposition Tisza Party.

“We will not tolerate any interference in Hungary’s elections,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated further after Zelenskyy made pointed remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that were widely interpreted as referring to Orban.

“Every victor who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head,” Zelenskyy said, adding: “And if he feels comfortable in Moscow, it doesn't mean we should let European capitals become little Moscows.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast