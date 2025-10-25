Kiev is delaying peace negotiations with Moscow at the behest of Britain and other European countries seeking to prolong the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative to the US claimed during a visit to Washington, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.
Kirill Dmitriyev, who also heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told reporters that Ukraine “is unwilling to resolve the problems, the accumulated issues that need to be addressed.”
He said he intends to inform his American counterparts that “Ukraine, unfortunately, is disrupting the dialogue that is necessary.”
“Ukraine is disrupting the process at the request of the British, at the request of the Europeans, who want the conflict to continue,” he said.
Dmitriyev also commented on measures aimed at restraining Russia, including sanctions, saying that despite the extensive use of these tools by former President Joe Biden's administration, they failed to achieve a strategic defeat or isolation of Russia.
Regarding his forthcoming meeting with US special envoy Stephen Witkoff, the official said he does not intend to raise the issue of easing anti-Russian restrictions.
He added that while the current US administration remains interested in understanding Russia’s position, any ideas about normalising Moscow-Washington relations face strong opposition from multiple sides.
The envoy specified that London and liberal circles in Europe actively work to undermine dialogue and cast Russia as an “enemy,” while elements of the US military-industrial complex also oppose rapprochement.
On Poland’s accusations against Russia concerning suspected airspace violations, Dmitriyev said Moscow is prepared to discuss the matter.
Russia and the US share views on a number of issues, including the migration processes and see Europe's migration policy as "destructive," he said.
Explaining the prevalence of negative attitudes toward Russia in the US, Dmitriyev pointed to the billions of dollars spent by USAID to undermine Russia's international standing.
However, he observed that a “conservative ideas revolution” is emerging worldwide as people grow tired of what he termed "false narratives."
Dmitriyev expressed serious concern over the lack of dialogue between Moscow and Washington, warning that it “creates enormous danger for peace,” adding that US President Donald Trump knows military escalation threatens humanity.
The envoy also praised US first lady Melania Trump's role in efforts to reunite children from Russia and Ukraine with their families.
He recalled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s alleged support for the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election and his role in the impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Realistic expectations
On the conflict Russia-Ukraine, Dmitriyev stressed that Russia seeks a diplomatic resolution and hopes one can be found within a reasonable timeframe.
The envoy, however, clarified that a deal would require realistic expectations, but that a settlement could be achieved quickly if key issues are addressed, including territorial disputes, security guarantees for Ukraine, and its neutral status.
“Dialogue with Russia, not sanctions, is what facilitates a settlement,” he said.
Turning to bilateral relations, the official announced that Russia and the US are working on new prisoner exchanges.
Asked about the project to build a tunnel between Alaska and Russia, Dmitriyev confirmed that Russia is seriously studying the proposal and considers it feasible.
On other international matters, he described the recent Gaza ceasefire and peace agreements as “an achievement of historical scale,” while cautiously noting the need to see how long they hold.
On a potential meeting between Putin and Trump, the envoy said it would take place at a later date.
A meeting earlier scheduled for Budapest was cancelled.