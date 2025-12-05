MIDDLE EAST
President Aoun meets UN delegation in Beirut, calls for pressing Israel to enforce the ceasefire
Joseph Aoun tells visiting UN Security Council envoys that Lebanon remains committed to international resolutions but needs international pressure to ensure Israel implements the ceasefire.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun attends a press conference in France, March 28, 2025 / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun met on Friday with a visiting delegation of UN Security Council ambassadors, urging them to press Israel to enforce the ceasefire and comply with international resolutions, the country's presidency said.

The delegation expressed support for Lebanon’s stability through the implementation of UN resolutions and conveyed their countries’ readiness to assist in strengthening the Lebanese army, including its full deployment in southern Lebanon and the principle of arms being held exclusively by the state.

The Lebanese government, on August 5, approved a plan, based on a draft proposal presented by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control and tasked the army with implementing the plan before the end of 2025.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the move and insists that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory before laying down arms.

The delegation also welcomed Lebanon’s inclusion of a civil official to the Mechanism Committee.

The mechanism was established under the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel on November 27 2024, and is tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and includes Lebanon, France, Israel, the US, and the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Aoun thanked the envoys for their support and reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing international resolutions. He called for expanded assistance to enable the Lebanese army to complete its mission, noting ongoing cooperation with UNIFIL and coordination through the mechanism framework.

However, Aoun told the delegation that achieving stability requires pressure on Israel to apply a ceasefire and to withdraw, saying Lebanon “looks forward” to international engagement to secure Israeli compliance.

The representatives began their visit to Lebanon earlier in the day after arriving from Syria and are scheduled to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Lebanese army commander Rudolf Heikal, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

On Wednesday, a rare meeting brought together civilian-led Israeli and Lebanese delegations with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Former Lebanese ambassador to Washington, Simon Karam, and senior director for foreign policy of Israel's National Security Council, Uri Resnick, joined the meeting chaired by US Special Envoy to Lebanon Morgan Ortagus as civilian participants, according to the US Embassy in Lebanon.

Aoun said the civilian-led meetings with Israel will resume on December 19 for implementing a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

SOURCE:AA
