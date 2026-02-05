Israeli authorities began constructing a new settlement road north of occupied East Jerusalem, a Jerusalem governorate official said.

According to the governorate, the road stretches about six kilometres, running from the town of Mikhmas east of occupied Jerusalem to the village of Qalandiya to the west, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Israeli authorities confiscated 280 dunams of land from four Palestinian towns to build the road, the governorate said. A dunam is a land measurement commonly used in the region, equal to about 1,000 square metres.

Officials said the project is part of a broader plan to develop a network of settlement bypass roads closed off to Palestinians which will cut off their access to much of the central West Bank.

Palestinian movement in the occupied West Bank has already been systematically obstructed by Israeli checkpoints, closures and restricted roads, creating what the UN and rights groups describe as “apartheid-like” systems of segregation.

Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank have intensified since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, including killings, home demolitions, displacement of Palestinians and illegal settlement expansion.