Washington, DC — Amid the autumn chill, more than 160,000 New Yorkers came out over the weekend to cast their early votes, breaking records and showing unusual enthusiasm that has turned this year's New York mayoral race into a national test of US politics.

Queues were seen around blocks in Brooklyn and Queens in NYC, where voters cited frustration over soaring rents, subway delays, and ongoing uncertainty as reasons to arrive early.

"This isn't just about who fixes the potholes," Maria Gonzalez, a 42-year-old teacher waiting in line in Jackson Heights, told local media. "It's about whether New York stays a place for people like us or turns into a playground for the billionaires."

The surge comes exactly one week before Election Day on November 4, with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old state assemblyman and Muslim democratic socialist, holding a clear lead in the latest polls over his two main rivals: former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate.



Newsweek tracking poll released on Sunday showed Mamdani at a solid 45 percent support, with Cuomo at 28 percent and Sliwa at 18 percent, the rest undecided.

Analysts point to the huge early turnout, particularly strong in the outer boroughs that carried Mamdani to victory through the June primary, as a worrisome sign for his opponents, who have poured millions into attack ads portraying Mamdani as a radical, communist, and inexperienced Muslim extremist.

Political class stunned

But none of that has stopped Mamdani. This weekend capped with Mamdani's highest-profile rally yet: a sold-out crowd of thousands packing Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Sunday night, where he shared the stage with Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, his longtime backers.

The event, billed as "New York Is Not for Sale," drew chants of "Zohran! Zohran!" as Sanders, 84, gripped the microphone and warned of a "corporate takeover" of the city.

"We will not be bought!" Sanders, speaking hoarsely, said.



"A victory here in New York will give hope and inspiration to people throughout our country and throughout the world," the Vermont senator added. "That is what this election is about, and that is why Donald Trump is paying attention to this election."

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, followed with a forceful condemnation of what she called the "MAGA billionaires" trying to derail Mamdani’s campaign. "In nine short days, we will work our hearts out to elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani as the next mayor of the great city of New York," she told the roaring crowd.

Mamdani closed the night by embracing both allies onstage, a moment that went viral, as he declared: "We climbed in the polls faster than Andrew Cuomo could dial Donald Trump’s number," he added. "People began to be able to pronounce my name."

For Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Muslim and son of immigrants who wears his faith and democratic socialism openly, the rally was a high point in his campaign.



Once dismissed as a long-shot, he stunned America's mainstream political class by toppling Cuomo in the Democratic primary, a victory that exposed deep rifts in the party between its youthful, rebellious base and its entrenched old guard.

His platform — rent freezes, free child care, a $30 minimum wage, and less reliance on policing for public safety — has galvanised young voters and communities of colour, but drawn fire from those wary of his consistent criticism of Israel's policies in Gaza.