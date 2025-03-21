Greece has charged more than 20 people and arrested five managers and employees at the state town planning service on the tourist island of Rhodes, for violations ranging from breach of duty to bribery and document forgery, police said on Thursday.

It is the second scandal to emerge since December involving public sector workers accused of bribery over the issuance of construction permits and following years of economic hardship and international bailouts for the country.

Transparency International, which measures perceptions of public sector corruption, ranks Greece second from the bottom in the eurozone ahead of Malta.

The Greek police investigation was launched after a member of the public tipped them off that town planning employees were asking for bribes for related work of up to 100,000 euros.

