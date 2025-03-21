POLITICS
2 min read
Greek authorities seize cash, gold in Rhodes bribery scandal
Greek police uncovered a bribery network in Rhodes, arresting town planning officials and seizing over 600,000 euros and gold in illegal payments.
00:00
Greek authorities seize cash, gold in Rhodes bribery scandal
More than 20 people charged in Greece’s latest town planning bribery scandal. [Photo: AP] / AP
March 21, 2025

Greece has charged more than 20 people and arrested five managers and employees at the state town planning service on the tourist island of Rhodes, for violations ranging from breach of duty to bribery and document forgery, police said on Thursday.

It is the second scandal to emerge since December involving public sector workers accused of bribery over the issuance of construction permits and following years of economic hardship and international bailouts for the country.

Transparency International, which measures perceptions of public sector corruption, ranks Greece second from the bottom in the eurozone ahead of Malta.

The Greek police investigation was launched after a member of the public tipped them off that town planning employees were asking for bribes for related work of up to 100,000 euros.

RelatedGreek Cyprus accused of selling 'golden passports' to alleged criminals

Cash and gold

RECOMMENDED

In total seven people have been arrested including an architect, who police believe is the leader of the group involved and a civil engineer.

More than 600,000 euros ($650,000) and 77 gold British pounds, worth hundreds of euros each, were confiscated from the homes of those detained, among them two senior managers, police officials said.

In December, 21 people were arrested in northern Greece including a former mayor and municipal managers at a local town planning service on similar charges.

They were accused of receiving bribes to expedite the issuance of permits and topographical plans for illegal construction work.

RelatedEU takes action against Malta and Greek Cypriot administration

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025