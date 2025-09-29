Egypt and Qatar have delivered a ceasefire proposal from US President Donald Trump to Hamas in an effort to end the war in Gaza, according to Egyptian media reports.
ِAn Egyptian news channel, citing an unnamed Egyptian security source, said the mediators handed the American proposal to the Palestinian group during ongoing discussions.
Hamas said it is "reviewing the proposal positively and objectively," the source added.
Earlier on Monday, Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a joint news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.
Trump said the plan was intended to provide "a path to end the war and secure peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," adding that regional partners were essential to its implementation. Netanyahu voiced support for the framework, though he did not elaborate on Israel’s next steps.
Egypt and Qatar have served as key mediators throughout the war, often facilitating indirect talks between Hamas and Israel.
Both countries have previously helped broker temporary truces and humanitarian pauses.
Hamas has yet to issue a formal response to the plan.
The United Nations and international aid agencies have repeatedly warned of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing that any ceasefire must include unimpeded delivery of aid and reconstruction support.
Whether Trump’s proposal can overcome longstanding obstacles — including Israel’s insistence on Hamas’s disarmament and Hamas’s rejection of conditions it sees as undermining resistance — remains uncertain.