Saudi Arabia has called for Yemen's southern factions to attend a "dialogue" in Riyadh, after deadly air strikes and a surprise independence bid by UAE-backed separatist militia.

In a statement posted to social media early on Saturday, the Saudi foreign ministry urged "a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause".

Riyadh said the Yemeni government had issued the invitation for talks.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have for years supported various factions within Yemen's government-run territories.

One of those factions, the Abu Dhabi-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), is now pushing to declare independence and form a breakaway state, which would split the Arabian Peninsula's poorest state in two.

The STC, which has seized large swaths of territory in recent weeks, has announced plans for a two-year transitional process to establish "South Arabia" in Yemen’s south.

The head of the STC, Aidarous al-Zubaid, issued a video statement saying that the constitution his group issued would be in effect for two years, after which a referendum would be held on "exercising the right to self-determination for the people of the South."

During those two years, he said, the "relevant parties" in north and south Yemen should hold a dialogue on "a path and mechanisms that guarantee the right of the people of the South."

He said that if the other factions don’t agree to his call or if they take military action, "all options remain open."

The 30-article "constitution" proclaimed the creation of "the State of South Arabia," covering the same territory of the former People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen, the independent southern state that existed from 1967-1990.

On Friday, air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition left 20 dead, according to the separatists.