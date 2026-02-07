The Cuban government on Friday announced emergency measures to address a crippling energy crisis worsened by US sanctions, including a four-day workweek for state-owned companies and restrictions on fuel sales.

Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga blamed Washington for the crisis, telling Cuban television the government would "implement a series of decisions, first and foremost to guarantee the vitality of our country and essential services, without giving up on development."

"Fuel will be used to protect essential services for the population and indispensable economic activities," he said.

Among the new measures are reducing the working week in state-owned companies to four days, from Monday to Thursday; restrictions on fuel sales; a reduction in bus and train services between provinces; and the closure of certain tourist establishments.

School days will also be made shorter, and universities will reduce the requirement of in-person attendance.

These measures are intended to save fuel in order to promote "food and electricity production" and enable "the preservation of fundamental activities that generate foreign currency," said Perez-Oliva Fraga.

The island of 9.6 million inhabitants, under a US economic embargo since 1962, has been mired in a severe economic crisis for six years.

Washington has increased pressure on its communist government in recent weeks.