Taiwan President Lai Ching-te opened a new cloud computing centre on Friday, equipped with a powerful supercomputer, part of the chip powerhouse island's "sovereign AI" effort.

The government wants the new cloud facility, in the southern city of Tainan, to become a key engine for artificial intelligence development and a base for innovation in high-performance computing, telecommunications, cloud services and digital content.

Lai, in comments broadcast live on Taiwanese television stations, said the centre symbolised Taiwan moving from being a major hardware manufacturer toward becoming an "AI island", developing "sovereign AI".

The 15-megawatt facility hosts the "Nano 4" supercomputer, the largest and latest supercomputer in Taiwan. It is equipped with 1,760 of Nvidia's H200 chips and 144 of its Blackwell chips, according to Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council.