BIZTECH
2 min read
Taiwan opens major new cloud facility, advancing island's 'sovereign AI' plan
The new Tainan cloud facility aims to strengthen Taiwan’s technological edge while supporting global AI development through expanded computing capacity.
Taiwan opens major new cloud facility, advancing island's 'sovereign AI' plan
The Nano 4 supercomputer plays a central role in Taiwan’s AI strategy. [File photo] / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te opened a new cloud computing centre on Friday, equipped with a powerful supercomputer, part of the chip powerhouse island's "sovereign AI" effort.

The government wants the new cloud facility, in the southern city of Tainan, to become a key engine for artificial intelligence development and a base for innovation in high-performance computing, telecommunications, cloud services and digital content.

Lai, in comments broadcast live on Taiwanese television stations, said the centre symbolised Taiwan moving from being a major hardware manufacturer toward becoming an "AI island", developing "sovereign AI".

The 15-megawatt facility hosts the "Nano 4" supercomputer, the largest and latest supercomputer in Taiwan. It is equipped with 1,760 of Nvidia's H200 chips and 144 of its Blackwell chips, according to Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council.

RECOMMENDED

US chip designer Nvidia's main chip supplier is Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and the backbone of the island's economy.

"This proves to the world that Taiwan not only has advanced chip manufacturing, but also possesses world-class strength in system integration and high-performance computing," Lai said.

It is part of Taiwan's "Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects" initiative unveiled in July, aimed at boosting the island's role in strengthening its AI capabilities and helping to accelerate its push to build a "smart technology island".

RelatedTaiwan plans to keep 'most advanced' chip production on home soil amid China pressure - TRT World
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts