Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said defence industry cooperation between Türkiye and Japan has the potential to reach a “strategic level,” citing the possible alignment of Japan’s advanced technology with Türkiye’s production capacity and operational experience.
“The combination of Japan’s advanced technological expertise with Türkiye’s flexible production capacity and international operational experience holds significant potential to elevate defence industry cooperation to a strategic level,” Guler told Japan’s Kyodo news agency.
Guler emphasised that the Turkish-made drones Japan is considering procuring offer long-duration flight and uninterrupted surveillance capabilities, and are therefore cost-effective.
The minister described Turkish UAVs as “reliable and flexible systems” developed in line with the experience gained under operational conditions.
As a potential model under Japan’s evaluation, he cited ANKA, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS).
Guler also said Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drones and their follow-on model, the Bayraktar TB3, “could contribute to Japan’s defence capabilities,” adding that after Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani Gen visited Ankara, the two countries have continued constructive talks on maritime security, unmanned systems, training, and air defence technologies.
He noted a delegation from the Turkish Defence Ministry is expected to visit Japan in March to discuss the defence industry and a framework agreement.
Asked about an international stabilisation force for Gaza, Guler said a self-sustaining force has been prepared, and training has begun, adding that Türkiye is willing to deploy its troops to Gaza.
Ankara’s only goal in sending troops to a future peacekeeping force would be to support humanitarian assistance and help end the fighting, adding that such a deployment “would not pose a threat to Israel,” he added.
Guler also underlined that the PKK terror group continues to operate in Syria, Iraq and Iran, and that the threat “will persist until all weapons are surrendered.”
Guler, responding to a question about the March 10, 2025, agreement on integrating SDF units and elements into Syrian government structures, said the integration process should be completed as soon as possible.