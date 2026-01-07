TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Defence industry ties with Japan could reach 'strategic level': Türkiye
Combining Japan’s advanced technology with Türkiye’s production capacity and operational experience could deepen defence industry cooperation, the Turkish defence minister says.
Defence industry ties with Japan could reach 'strategic level': Türkiye
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said defence industry cooperation between Türkiye and Japan has the potential to reach a “strategic level” / AA
January 7, 2026

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said defence industry cooperation between Türkiye and Japan has the potential to reach a “strategic level,” citing the possible alignment of Japan’s advanced technology with Türkiye’s production capacity and operational experience.

“The combination of Japan’s advanced technological expertise with Türkiye’s flexible production capacity and international operational experience holds significant potential to elevate defence industry cooperation to a strategic level,” Guler told Japan’s Kyodo news agency.

Guler emphasised that the Turkish-made drones Japan is considering procuring offer long-duration flight and uninterrupted surveillance capabilities, and are therefore cost-effective.

RelatedTRT World - Why ties with Türkiye matter in the evolution of PM Sanae Takaichi’s ‘new’ Japan

The minister described Turkish UAVs as “reliable and flexible systems” developed in line with the experience gained under operational conditions.

As a potential model under Japan’s evaluation, he cited ANKA, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS).

Guler also said Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drones and their follow-on model, the Bayraktar TB3, “could contribute to Japan’s defence capabilities,” adding that after Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani Gen visited Ankara, the two countries have continued constructive talks on maritime security, unmanned systems, training, and air defence technologies.

RECOMMENDED

He noted a delegation from the Turkish Defence Ministry is expected to visit Japan in March to discuss the defence industry and a framework agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and Japan decide to cooperate on humanitarian efforts for Gaza

Asked about an international stabilisation force for Gaza, Guler said a self-sustaining force has been prepared, and training has begun, adding that Türkiye is willing to deploy its troops to Gaza.

Ankara’s only goal in sending troops to a future peacekeeping force would be to support humanitarian assistance and help end the fighting, adding that such a deployment “would not pose a threat to Israel,” he added.

Guler also underlined that the PKK terror group continues to operate in Syria, Iraq and Iran, and that the threat “will persist until all weapons are surrendered.”

Guler, responding to a question about the March 10, 2025, agreement on integrating SDF units and elements into Syrian government structures, said the integration process should be completed as soon as possible.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists