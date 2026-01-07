Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said defence industry cooperation between Türkiye and Japan has the potential to reach a “strategic level,” citing the possible alignment of Japan’s advanced technology with Türkiye’s production capacity and operational experience.

“The combination of Japan’s advanced technological expertise with Türkiye’s flexible production capacity and international operational experience holds significant potential to elevate defence industry cooperation to a strategic level,” Guler told Japan’s Kyodo news agency.

Guler emphasised that the Turkish-made drones Japan is considering procuring offer long-duration flight and uninterrupted surveillance capabilities, and are therefore cost-effective.

Related TRT World - Why ties with Türkiye matter in the evolution of PM Sanae Takaichi’s ‘new’ Japan

The minister described Turkish UAVs as “reliable and flexible systems” developed in line with the experience gained under operational conditions.

As a potential model under Japan’s evaluation, he cited ANKA, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS).

Guler also said Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drones and their follow-on model, the Bayraktar TB3, “could contribute to Japan’s defence capabilities,” adding that after Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani Gen visited Ankara, the two countries have continued constructive talks on maritime security, unmanned systems, training, and air defence technologies.